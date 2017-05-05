5 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Afrocentric Jazz Artist Ernest Ikwanga to Launch 'Chisekese' Album At BICC On May 6

By Chris Loka

Renown Afrocentric Jazz recording artist, Ernest Ikwanga, says all is set for his long awaited 'Chisekese' album launch slated to take place at Bingu International Conference Centre-Amphitheatre in Lilongwe,Tomorrow 6th of May.

Ikwanga told Nyasa Times that people should expect high standard performances that will live everyone starving for more.

"I am very prepared to give the people what they deserve in as far as live performances are concerned, they should expect nothing but high standard perfomances," he said

He said his new album carries inspirational songs that will change many lives.

Ernest Ikwanga has established himself as one of the true "positive leaders and motivational musicians" as far as Afrocentric music is concerned in Malawi. His incredible upbeat attitude and positive energy combine to make him one of the most sought after performers in the business today both within and outside the country.

With guitar his main instrument, Ernest often tours the country with the band called Mafilika where he himself is one of the main leaders of the band.

During the launch Ikwanga will be supported by Faith Mussa, Jaco Jana and Dzaleka based poet Menes la Plume and gates will open at 6 O'clock in the evening.

Tickets for the launch are currently purchased at La Galleria (Old Town Mall), Umodzi Park Business Center, Food Worth's (Bisnowaty) and Crossroads Business Center at a price of MK 10,000 for standard and MK 15, 000 for VIP.

Malawi

