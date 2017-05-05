Zimbabwe Defence Forces senior officer Lieutenant Colonel Albert Ngwenya, who died on Monday after a short illness, was laid to rest yesterday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo. ZDF said in a statement yesterday that Lt Col Ngwenya died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a short illness.

He was 51.

Prior to joining the military, the senior officer was employed by the Ministry of Education in 1988.

It was during the same year in July when Lt Col Ngwenya was attested to the Zimbabwe National Army as a Private.

He did his primary education at Gohole Primary School and proceeded for his secondary education at Cyrene Mission in Bulawayo.

Upon completion of his recruit training, he was posted to One Presidential Guard Batallion up to the time he was selected to attend an Officers Cadet Course in 1990 and was subsequently posted to 42 Infantry Battalion as Second Lieutenant.

Lt Col Ngwenya worked with several units such as Artillery Brigade, One Engineers Squadron, One Engineers Squadron, Engineers Directorate and finally Zimbabwe Defence Headquarters, the unit he served until his untimely death.

Lt Col Ngwenya participated in the Mozambican and the Democratic Republic of Congo campaigns.

He was awarded an Independence Medal, 10 years service medal, 15 years exemplary service medal, 20 years service medal and the DRC campaign medal.

He is survived by his wife Sitshengisiwe Ngwenya and two children.