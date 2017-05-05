4 May 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Baxter Named New South Africa Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tintswalo Baloyi

Johannesburg — Englishman Stuart Baxter has been named the new coach of the South African men's senior football team . This confirms weeks-long speculation Baxter would be returning for a second spell at the helm of the side. The 63-year-old succeeds Ephraim Mashaba, who was dismissed in December. Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Dennis Mumble, confirmed an agreement had been reached with Baxter's current employer, Supersport United on the release of the coach.

He will assume his duties after the final league match on May 27 to prepare Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations match against Nigeria. "SAFA believes that the coach has the necessary skills to navigate the tough qualification path for the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup. We thank Supersport United for their support towards the goals of the Association and its national teams," Mumble said. Baxter's first stint as Bafana Bafana coach was in 2004. He quit a year later after failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

