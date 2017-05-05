5 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Dares Husband to Proves She Is Adulterous

Photo: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram
Mercy Aigbe.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally come out in full blast with the serial battering she endured from her husband. She also published even more shocking photographs of her last experience and challenged her husaband to back up his claims that she is mentally Unstable, that he had caught me with different men, that she do not take care of my parents and that a man rented an apartment for her.

She was reacting, according to her, to the lies her husband, Lanre Gentry has been spreading about her, alleging infidelity and adultery, among other allegations.

Aigbe who has remained silent, apart from reporting the case to the Lagos State Women's Affairs Ministry, said in her Instagram Post on Friday, that her silence is no more golden.

Her post was directly addressed to her estranged husband, who she still addressed as "Dear Lanre... "

Dear Lanre Gentry, It breaks my heart that I have to do this but as it is you have left me with no choice... ... I had sleepless night because I just couldn't comprehend why someone i loved , someone with whom I have a child will be hell bent on destroying me, I just cannot comprehend it... ... ..

I read with tears in my eyes all the LIES you fabricated against me, LIES you feel will justify your inhumane act, LIES you feel will gain you public sympathy and LIES calculated to bring my person to public opprobrium... ... ..

You claim ... .

(1) I am Mentally Unstable (2) That you have caught me with different men

(3) That I do not take care of my parents (4) That a man rented an apartment for me... ... ... .

LIES all LIES... ... ..

Dear hubby I challenge you to back on your claims with PROOF!!!!!!!!!... ... ... .

Hmmmm lanre you forget quickly!... ., you forget how I have labored and stood by you all these years, even tho all what I was getting from you was constant beating, harrasment ,threat to my life and threat to destroying my image if I dare,leave you... ... .,,You must PROOF all your allegations otherwise God knows I am going to add another lawsuit to the one on ground!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Although my Team has been pleading with me to stay silent all these while, but I have come to realize that you want to ride on my keeping mum... ...

#saynotodomesticviolence#realmendonthit

#mylifeisnotinyourhands

What got Mercy Aigbe talking was a post by her husband, Lanre saying that the photographs her wife had posted as indications of abuse, were taken from a movie set.

He also said he did not beat his wife. But according to reports, Lanre beat his woman on Easter Sunday.

