Malawi: Silver Title Campaign a Priority - Coach Fazili

Silver Strikers Football Club says winning the TNM super league is their key this season as they prepare to open the campaign with Premier bet Wizards on Saturday.

Silver FC finished on fourth positions last season which was a promising to young squad which Coach Lovemore Fazili assembled.

And the coach is very optimistic this season that his charges will go all the way to win the TNM Super league.

"Last season when the league started, nobody gave us a chance that we are going to do well just because we were building a team with young players, but we ended up finishing on position four.

"This time around we are not building a team, the players are geared up for the league and they cannot wait to start playing," Fazili said.

The Coach insists winning the TNM super league is Silver strikers priority, with the competition arguably offering stiff opponents.

Timothy Chitedze one of silver striker's players said expectations this season are high and that as a team they are ready for the league.

"We are back as Silver Strikers and I am just urging all supporters to come in numbers to the stadium to support us this season. Our aim is to win the TNM Super League at least and two other cups," Chitedze said.