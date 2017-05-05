Nigeria: Domestic Violence - Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Writes Open Letter to Estranged Husband

Photo: Vanguard

Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has written an open letter to her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, after he, in an interview, allegedly said she is mentally unstable.

The actress published the letter on her official Instagram account on Friday morning. Mr. Gentry responded to her post by saying, "Its not true."

The pair is currently involved in a domestic violence case, which the police is investigating. Mercy published the letter just as her husband is billed to appear in a Lagos court today. The court appearance is a result of a physical assault case levelled against him by the Lagos State Department of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT.

A fight between the couple allegedly led to her bleeding, a situation which informed her decision to storm the office of the Lagos State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Lola Akande, on Tuesday, to report the matter. Mrs Akande was said to have handed over the case to the state Ministry of Justice. Despite the explanations given by Mr. Gentry that the pictures of the actress' bruised face were behind-the-scene images from a movie set, the actress has secured a restraining order against him.

Mr. Gentry has been ordered by a court not to come within one mile of Mercy Aigbe's location at all times.

Vanguard reports the Coordinator of DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, as saying that the order prevents Mr. Gentry from getting close to his wife until further notice, assuring that government would pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

Mercy Aigbe's seven-year-old marriage crashed after photos of her battered face went viral on the Internet last weekend, as she accused her husband of physical assault.

Read Mercy's open letter below

"Dear Lanre Gentry, It breaks my heart that I have to do this but as it is you have left me with no choice. I had sleepless night because I just couldn't comprehend why someone I loved, someone with whom I have a child will be hell bent on destroying me, I just cannot comprehend it.

I read with tears in my eyes all the LIES you fabricated against me, LIES you feel will justify your inhumane act, LIES you feel will gain you public sympathy and LIES calculated to bring my person to public opprobrium."

You claim, I am Mentally Unstable (2) That you have caught me with different men (3) That I do not take care of my parents (4) That a man rented an apartment for me. LIES all LIES. Dear hubby I challenge you to back on your claims with PROOF! Hmmmm Lanre you forget quickly!, you forget how I have labored and stood by you all these years, even though all what I was getting from you was constant beating, harassment, threat to my life and threat to destroying my image if I dare leave you. You must PROVE all your allegations otherwise God knows I am going to add another lawsuit to the one on ground! Although my Team has been pleading with me to stay silent all these while, but I have come to realise that you want to ride on my keeping mum."