The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairmen on Thursday took turns rejecting calls from their secretary general Gustav Kaliwo and his deputy Chatonda Kaunda that t he party would be holding a national convention from July 7 to 9 this year following growing concerns with the leadership.

However, the party regional chairpersons has trashed the call, describing it as invalid and that only the party 's national executive committee (NEC) can call for a convention.

Reading a statement on behalf of their chairmen, Eastern Region MCP Chairperson, Hurry Chilima said the party Kaliwo has no mandate to call for a convention under the constitution of MCP.

Chilima said it was surprise to note that Kaliwo used a hired car from Avis and managed to accommodate all the delegates from various district.

"Where did Kaliwo get all the finances, this means that what we have been hearing that he has been paid money from government to destabilise MCP is true," Said Chilima.

Chilima said Kaliwo has never been active in MCP.

Taking his turn, Central Region MCP Chairperson, Patrick Zebron Chilondola, said MCP is the most Democratic Party in this country.

"We go to convention every five years, there is nothing new we will go to convention at an appropriate time," he said.

Chilondola said MCP does not fear a convention because "All the regions already agreed that Chakwera will be the torch bearer come 2019."

The chairmen said MCP is found on four corner stones which are loyalty, obedience, discipline and unity.

The chairmen said "We have a visionary candidate who is attractive and ready to govern this country,"

In his turn former Regional Chair Daniel Mulomo said Kaliwo has lost direction.

Mlomo said it is unfortunate that we have people posing as MCP members who have never been MCP.

Meanwhile some Regional chairs have called for Kaliwo just to resign.

Kaliwo said he had decided to use his powers to call for the convention to resolve the disputes that have rocked the party over the past months.

He said he had been holding meetings with 23 committees in various districts across the country where the leaders have been requesting him to call for a convention.

He said according to Article 40 of the MCP constitution, an emergency convention can be called by the party's two thirds majority of NEC or at the request of more than half of the district committees.

"Therefore, for this decision I have taken the mandate given to me by the party's district committees who are calling for the convention.

"I am sure there are some people who will not agree with me, but we stand on a strong legal ground because the constitution permits my doing this," said Kaliwo, an experienced lawyer.

He also insisted his call for the convention was not to deal with leadership change, but "because I have been requested by the owners of the party."