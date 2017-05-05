Botswana: Paje Receives Queens Baton Relay Torch

Serowe — Communications and marketing manager for Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for Africa region, Lame Ramokate says the Queens baton unites commonwealth countries and signifies the start of the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at the Queens Baton Relay stopover ceremony at Paje Primary School on Wednesday, Ramokate said that the baton carried a Queen's message that would be read at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Ramokate said the queens baton relay arrived in Botswana on May 1, this year and was first taken to the three Dikgosi monuments, founding and First President Sir Seretse Khama statue and World War II monuments in front of Parliament before heading to Bokamoso Junior Secondary School.

She said that before the baton arrived at Paje, it passed through Supang Memorial Primary School.

The school is taking part in the gold coast programme where they are paired with another to exchange culture.

She said that the baton, which is led by Marriam Moyo, a CFG vice president for Africa region, will make a stopover in Palapye on its way back to Gaborone.

Giving a welcome remark, Paje Primary School head, Othusitse Pereko said that she appreciated the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) on behalf of the Head of the Commonwealth Queen Elizabeth II, adding that sport promoted teamwork, fairness, respect and sense of achievement apart from the well-intended rivalry and competition.

Meanwhile, Pereko said that she trusted and believed that the Queens Baton would immensely inspire Paje Primary School learners to become sportsmen and women of great note.

BOPA