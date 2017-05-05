Nigeria: Stop Wasting Your Lives, Cleric Admonishes Nigerian Youths

A clergy, Pastor Benjamin Adesanya of Word of Life Church, Amilegbe, Ilorin, has advised the youths to plan and be well focused in life, so as not to waste their youthful years.

Adesanya gave this advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview.

"Do not be wasteful or careless, do not refuse correction or be shallow minded, do not be easily carried away by anything, obey and support good leadership.

"Shun acts of violence and make best use of opportunity that comes your way as you are the future of the country.

"Do not be a destructive or a passive youth, be innovative, have a positive attitude and influence on the society, do not just watch things happen, make things happen," the cleric added.

He tasked youths to be productive, resourceful, result oriented and always be available for charitable works in their community.

Adesanya also admonished the youths to place value on themselves and assumed purposeful responsibility.

The cleric added that the youths should use their God given talents to be productive in the society.

He also advised them to inspire others to do good and set good example in their homes and community.

According to him, as leaders of tomorrow, youths should always be ready to sacrifice their time and energy in order to build the nation.