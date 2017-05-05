Nigeria: Boko Haram Death Toll On Children Horrifying

Maiduguri — The Boko Haram sect has killed 3 900 children,maimed 7 300 minors and recruited 1 650 youngsters over the past three years during a violent campaign to carve an Islamic State in Nigeria.

This is according to Virginia Gamba, an envoy of United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres. "With tactics including widespread recruitment and use, abductions, sexual violence, attacks on schools and the increasing use of children in so-called suicide attacks, Boko Haram has inflicted unspeakable horror upon the children of Nigeria's north-east and neighbouring countries," Gamba, UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, said.

Gamba said boys and girls in northeast Nigeria continued to be brutalized as a result of Boko Haram's insurgency. Her conclusions document the impact on children of the severe deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country between January 2013 and December 2016. Gamba condemned grave violations against children committed by Boko Haram. She urged the terror group to cease all such violations immediately.

The envoy nonetheless commended Nigeria for measures already adopted and the collaboration with the UN to improve the protection of children. She called urged authorities to ensure all boys and girls were provided with the necessary support and services to facilitate their reintegration into their communities. - CAJ News