4 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Gospel Musicians Will Win Artiste of the Year for Next 10 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeffrey Darko

Gospel songstress Celestine Donkor has warned secular artistes they will remain in the wilderness for a long time as gospel musicians will be winning the Artiste of the Year for the next 10 years.

The musician, who was speaking in an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz with KMJ, believes that gospel musicians will dominate the Ghana music scene and the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme for the next decade.

Celestine thinks that her colleague contemporary Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has now opened the floodgate for gospel artistes in Ghana to win the Artiste of the Year award.

Joe Mettle beat E. L, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, MzVee, and Medikal to clinch the topmost award in Ghanaian music and was adjudged the Artist of the Year for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

He became the first gospel musician to win the award after a long-standing drought that hit the gospel music fraternity when it comes to winning Artist of the Year award since the inception of the scheme in the year 2000.

The 'Supernatural' hit singer thinks the time has come for them (gospel musicians) to take over and hold on to the all-important award for the next decade.

"I believe it. We will hold it for some time. Maybe in the next ten years, we can allow one secular artiste to pick it again just like they did. What happened at the just ended VGMA will keep happening," she said.

She said it had been long overdue for gospel artistes to win the Artiste of the Year award and expressed optimism that it will happen again and again.

Related: India Sets Anthem-Singing Record Amid Nationalist Tide

The smooth-voiced singer confirmed that the award has lifted up her hopes and has also doubled her faith adding that she believes they are on the right course.

Ghana

Nationwide Blackout Hits Ghana

Giving further explanations on the occurrence, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCO, William Amuna said: "there was a surge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.