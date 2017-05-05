Rwanda: Chinese Company Starts Road Upgrading in Rwandan Capital

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/The New Times

The construction of this road (Nyabugo-Town) will be completed in July.

China Road and Bridge Cooperation(CRBC) has started an urban road upgrading project in Rwanda's capital city Kigali, which is expected to improve the overall traffic situation in Kigali and the landlocked country.

The 54.56 kilometers road upgrading project, invested by China Export-Import Bank in form of preferential loan, will effectively enhance the road traffic capacity in the urban areas of Kigali, facilitate the local residents to travel, promote the development of tourism, so as to promote the development of the local economy.

Kigali is growing fast with many people coming into the city, the road upgrading project is being built for the perspective of making Rwanda's roads wider to meet the needs of growing population, Mayor of Kigali Nyamulinda Pascal told Xinhua Tuesday after visiting the site, adding that he is happy that the Chinese company is doing a good job and the progress of the project is good.

Kigali's City Engineer Nkurunziza Alphonse told Xinhua that this project will improve traffic and other conditions of the city's central business district, employment, public transport and etc. He also said the work is going very well.

Pascal, Alphonse, Director General of Rwanda Transport Development Agency Guy M. Kalisa and other Rwandan officials on Tuesday jointly visited the project, accompanied by Chinese ambassador to Rwanda Rao Hongwei.

CRBC will deliver a good road to the city and has taken measures to ensure that the project will be finished on time and with good quality, according to Li Jianbo, Director General of CRBC Kigali Office.

CRBC has been rooted in Rwanda 43 years, the company's first project in Rwanda is Kigali-Rusumo road of 160 kilometers long and has been completed for 40 years which is still in good condition and has maintained the reputation of "African Model Road".

CRBC was awarded Engineering Quality Award by the city in March for another urban road upgrading project of Kigali, which also presented the company Distinguished Contribution to the Beautification of Kigali City in 2010.