South Africa: Malema 'Land Grab' Case Postponed

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's case in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court, over calls he made to supporters to invade unoccupied land, has been postponed to October.

Prosecutors asked that the case be heard on October 13, pending Malema's legal challenge over the constitutionality of the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act, the EFF tweeted on Friday.

After court adjourned, Malema again called for his supporters to occupy land, as a white magistrate "could never understand" the pain of the land issue.

"Nothing is more painful than having to explain the land struggle to a white magistrate. No white people will ever understand that," the party quoted Malema as saying after the postponement.

"Please go on a occupy the land (sic). This land struggle has led to many blacks having a place they call a home."

In 2016, Malema was charged twice for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act over comments he made to supporters in Newcastle and Bloemfontein.

He has since also been charged under common law for the same matter, which goes on trial in July.

The EFF leader in 2014 told supporters that they should occupy unoccupied land, because they needed it in order to eat and work.

"If there is unoccupied land, we will go and occupy the land... you must go and do the same," Malema said to EFF supporters.

The EFF has always maintained that the charges against Malema were a waste of time, and an attempt to keep the party distracted from honouring its political programme.

