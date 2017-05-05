Soccer analyst and former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Chairman Humphrey Mvula has openly declared that the newly appointed Malawi senior national team Belgian Coach Ronny Van Geneugden and his assistants Gerald Phiri and Deklerk Msakakuona are not fit to take charge of the Flames.

Mvula made the remarks inside Ufulu FM's 'Thumba La Zigoli' Sports Magazine Programme.

According to Mvula, the entire coaches are inexperienced and can only do better in coaching junior national side.

"Phiri and Msakakuona are inexperienced coaches and cannot manage the national team they can fit in developmental programs like coaching Under 17 or 20 as they were doing at the first place.

"As of the head coach you call RVG he also doesn't have experience to coach national team, he can only talk football because he studies football and he has good credentials" said Mvula.

His comments comes as Malawians are still debating the future as well as what can be done to ensure that Flames perform well in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying games commencing next month.

The Flames have lost two back to back competitive matches against Madagascar in Chan tournament and a single draw against Kenya since TVG took over the mangle. But soccer commentators have backed the Belgian tactician claiming he used players that were not of his choice that were assembled by his Assistants before he jet in the country.

Mvula insist RVG and his team are tactically poor as they failed to read the Madagascar home game after playing away in Antananarivo and come up with a working game plan.