DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa feels let down by the authorities' decision to postpone the Harare Derby against old rivals CAPS United.

The former midfielder, who recently tasted the joy of winning against Makepekepe in the Independence Cup semi-final, says he was eagerly looking forward to another clash against Makepekepe.

Mutasa yesterday told The Herald that they had already started planning for the match buoyed by their 1-0 win over impressive newboys Yadah in their last outing.

Makepekepe demolished Chapungu 4-0 to set the stage for a potential thriller.

"Like any other team, if you get a good result you would feel the urge to continue playing and you know how it is like for Dynamos playing a team like CAPS United.

"It's a big game that needs both mind and soul to be in one place. Also considering that we had won our last match and they won as well, I felt this was the right time to play this match. When both teams are high in confidence.

"But then there are other factors that you don't have control over. It's natural you are bound to be affected when you know you had such a big fixture coming up and had planned for it accordingly, mentally and physically, putting all your mind into it," said Mutasa.

The giant stadium has been booked for a church service, a decision which has not gone down well with the Glamour Boys who felt football should have been given the priority.

Dynamos president Kenny Mubaiwa said sports facilities should give first preference to sports activities.

Although they are inactive in the league, Dynamos will not send their players home at the weekend.

They want to maintain fitness and have put in place a plan to travel to Chegutu where they hope to play a friendly match against either Chegutu Pirates or a select side from the Mashonaland West province.

Mutasa said he wants to keep their players active. DeMbare have also been boosted by the recovery of their key players who had been sidelined through injury and these included skipper Ocean Mushure, Denver Mukamba and Masimba Mambare.

"We have been battling injuries which had affected us early into the season. But I am happy all the players are back in full training, save for King Nasama.

"The young man is currently doing light training but generally it's encouraging to see the competition that we have at the moment. It's healthy for any team to have all it's players available for selection."

Obey Mwerahari will not be available for the club's next match through suspension.

He picked up three yellow cards in the matches against FC Platinum, Triangle and Yadah.

Mwerahari had just returned from a family bereavement and put in a gritty show in an unfamiliar defensive midfield position during the win over Yadah last Sunday.

"He is a utility player. We used him as a central defender last year and was playing right-back when the season started this year. Such players are needed, a player who can be deployed on any position whenever the need arises," said Mutasa.