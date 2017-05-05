Gaborone — Sombre accolades flooded the social media the entire week and international newspapers beamed befitting headlines to pay homage to one of Botswana's finest boxers Herbert Nkabiti.

The soft spoken and hard hitting Kanye born pugilist took his last breath on Saturday after being admitted into an intensive care unit at a hospital in South Africa.

The previous night, Nkabiti took to the ring against junior welter weight boxer Willis Baloyi in an action packed bout at the Carnival City Hotel In East Rand but as fate would have it was stopped in the final and sixth round, counted out and taken to hospital in what was sadly to be his last journey.

Nkabiti has been on the South African professional circuit for some time now and at the time of his death his 14-fight record showed 10 wins all by knockouts, three losses and draw.

He was under the watchful eye of his trainer Manny Fernandez.

To those close to him, Nkabiti was a gentle giant and gallant fighter who loved boxing.

A close friend and former middle weight champion Larona Francis admits that he has never been shaken by the loss of a friend like what Nkabiti's passing did to him."Outside the boxing ring we were as close as ever.

He even used to invite me to his hotel room and we spent time together at my place.In boxing we played about five bouts against each other and I never won any of those.

Nkabiti saw the potential in me as a boxer and administrator," said Francis whose ambition with his late friend saw them establish the Melroy boxing Club.

Francis explained that his friend was a loving person who loved music and history.

Perhaps Nkabiti's best bout in amateur ranks was the highly charged 2003 Keone Mooka Mageu National championship final against Dintwa Sloca, a light welter champion.

Before the explosive three rounds bout he bent and whispered to Sloca.

"My brother you are the best mare I'm taking this one, I want to be the best!"... he won the closely contested tie, won the best bout and voted the best boxer of the tournament.

Sloca recalls great moments with Nkabiti, not necessarily his tough opponent then, but an enterprising and exciting boxer alongside the likes of Boitswarelo Motlogelwa and Mothusi Olebile amongst others.

Former BDVC light welter weight boxer Seroba Binda became one of Nkabiti's fiercest rivals during their formative years in school.

Binda was a darling in Lobatse Secondary School while his opponent enjoyed the same palms in Seepapitso Senior in Kanye.

A few years later Binda, who turned professional before Nkabiti, left boxing to focus on other personal endeavors but helped Nkabiti in his professional pursuits.

"He dies when our initiative the Professional Boxing Association Botswana (PBAB) is still at its infancy stages.

My hope is whatever he endeared for will be a legacy not forgotten. As unfortunate as it appears I know he died doing what he loved most," he said.

Healer Modiradilo identified Nkabiti during an out-of-school initiative back in 2000.

Modiradilo and a few scouts from the Botswana Boxing Association quickly drafted Nkabiti into their youth programme after his impressive exploits at a tournament in Jwaneng while he was still turning out for the Dinotshi boxing club.

Nkabiti's tenure with the national team was short-lived as he enlisted with the Botswana Defence Force as an army officer.

"We finally reunited in 2004 when he was picked for the national team.

He did well in his assignments. Nkabiti was an award winner in zonal and regional championships. This was a hardworking and disciplined athlete.

His technical ability was average but hard work and discipline pushed him to the limits," said Modiradilo, one of the longest serving boxing administrators in Botswana.

One of the renowned boxing administrators Willoughby Kemoen admits that after seeing Nkabiti fight he found it fit to call him 'The Hitman'.

He said Nkabiti displayed discipline and agility inside the ring that soon earned him honors such as the highly coveted Presidential Certificate of Honour and Consecutive Boxer of the Year in 2005 to 2007.

Nkabiti won silver at the 2007 All Africa Games in Algeria.

"He is one of the best boxers to come out of our soil after the late Ogaisitsemang Medupe,Modiradilo, Khumiso Ikgopoleng, Ponono Kamanga amongst others.

Our aspiration for professional boxing is to see us become the first association to professionalize the sport locally and create employment so that aspiring professional boxers could reap from their talents," said Kemoen who is also spokesperson for the PBAB.

Amongst his many accolades Nkabiti was named the then Botswana National Sport Council Sportsman of the year in 2005.

He won gold in every regional zone VI tournaments until he retired to the paying ranks.

His ambition to join the pro circuit was fuelled by his failure to clinch a qualification for the Olympics in Beijing.

He won his pro debut against Massande Kakaza.

Nkabiti went on to win his next six fights and losing the two consecutive fights.

Last year Nkabiti had one fight, a second round stoppage win that he dedicated to his new born baby Henry Nkabiti before the doomed defeat against Baloyi.

The Hitman is survived by his wife Nicola Nkabiti, son Henry, his mother and three brothers. He will be laid to rest tomorrow in Francistown.

BOPA