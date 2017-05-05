4 May 2017

Africa: Ugandan Lawyer Honored With German Africa Prize

By Fred Muvunyi

DW has learned that Ugandan human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo has won the 2017 German Africa Prize. He has been honored for his role in protecting peace, democracy, and human rights.

Opiyo is a leading human rights lawyer and founder of the human rights organization Chapter Four Uganda. He has worked tirelessly since 2005 to defend civil liberties in Uganda, often for free and on behalf of society's most vulnerable and marginalized.

"I'm very delighted to be the recipient of the award 2017. This award is very prestigious and I follow after extremely eminent Africans including the former South African public protector. It's really humbling for me that this award was bestowed upon me," Opiyo told DW.

The 37-year-old lawyer is also representing Stella Nyanzi, a Ugandan academic who has been charged with "cyber harassment" and "offensive communication" for comments she made concerning President Yoweri Museveni in a recent Facebook post.

Africa

