OPPOSITION MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe is no farmer, and yet - without asking for one - she found a brand new tractor in her backyard, delivered by then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.

Addressing supporters in the UK last weekend, Khupe said Gono's tractor largesse was emblematic of the chaos which attended the government's often violent land reforms which government critics blame for Zimbabwe's endemic economic problems.

At the height of Gono's power when he was seen as effectively the prime minister, the then RBZ chief engaged in so-called quasi-fiscal operations that spiked the apex bank's debt which rose to more about $1.3bln and has since been passed onto tax payers.

The quasi-fiscal schemes included a $200m agriculture mechanisation scheme under which largely high profile individuals were given tractors, combine harvesters and other agricultural equipment.

Gono, who headed the central bank between 2003 and 2013, admitted that most beneficiaries of the scheme never paid for the equipment but refused to reveal their names.

Speaking in the UK, Khupe said she rang the central bank chief and advised him that she was no farmer and did not need the tractor but was told to keep it "because all members of parliament were getting one".

President Robert Mugabe says the land reforms were aimed at addressing historical imbalances in land ownership in the country.

A blatant lie, retorted Khupe last week. The former deputy prime minister said more blacks were killed in the controversial land grabs than whites.

She also said compared to just over 4,000 commercial white farmers, more than 400,000 black Zimbabweans were displaced and left destitute by Mugabe's land grab campaign.

"The target was never white farmers," she said. "Mugabe wanted to punish and displace the hundreds of thousands of farm workers who voted against his constitution and also against his party in the 2002 elections."

She said, if elected into power in general elections due next year, the MDC-T would no reverse the land reforms but would carry out an audit of the programme to identify and put to an end cases of multiple farm ownership.