5 May 2017

Nigeria: No Movement for Eagles in May FIFA Ranking

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Lack of activities since Super Eagles' last friendly game with Senegal in London has resulted in Nigeria's static rating at 40th spot in the latest FIFA Ranking for the month of May released on Thursday.

Eagles stay rooted to the same fifth spot they occupied in the continent last month behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroun and Burkina Faso

While reacting to the ranking, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, told THISDAY that there was nothing to worry about as the ranking was a reflection of what happened in the month under review.

"I think it is nothing to worry about. In the month reviewed, nothing happened and there were no friendly games and no official games," stressed Ibitoye.

The Super Eagles spokesman while admitting June is going to be a busy month for the senior national team, hinted that Nigeria is prepared for the challenges ahead. "We are ready for the challenges coming up next month. It is going to be very busy for us; we will be going to camp for training ahead of the qualifiers for the AFCON 2019 and the World Cup 2018 matches," he said.

He justified Eagles' ranking for last month that has been sustained in the current ranking for May. "Last month's assessment by FIFA is justifiable because it has been a quiet month for the teams in international front," Ibitoye noted.

Nigeria's foes in next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, South Africa, is placed at 64th in the world and 12th in the continent.

The same inactivity that led to no movement in Africa also affected the global rankings as there was no movement in the top 20 places.

Overall, Brazil sits at the apex of the world with 1672 points, while Argentina is second with reigning world champions Germany placed third.

The next Coca-Cola/FIFA ranking will be published on 1 June 2017.

AFRICA'S TOP 10

1 Egypt

2 Senegal

3 Cameroun

4 Burkina Faso

5 Nigeria

6 Congo DR

7 Tunisia

8 Ghana

9 Cote d'Ivoire

10 Morocco

