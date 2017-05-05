Photo: Daily Monitor

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Relatives of Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi are in a state of panic after suspected criminals referring to themselves as UPPF soldiers dropped an anonymous letter asking him to join the fight to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government.

The letter was allegedly dropped inside the residence of Ssekandi located at Kizungu village next to Hotel Zebra in Katwe-Butego division, Masaka Municipality.

It is not clear how the suspected criminals accessed the Vice President's highly-fortified residence, beating heavy deployment by the elite Special Forces Command.

In the letter, the authors accuse President Museveni of sectarianism and corruption, telling the country's number two that the government he runs with the president can only be defeated through war.

Ms Cissy Kayiira, a relative who stays at the Vice President's residence, said they found the letter written in both English and Luganda next to the gate, a move she said left them wondering how the letter was dropped.

Special Forces Command soldiers attached to Mr Ssekandi's home have taken the letter to Masaka police station.

When contacted to comment on the incidence, Mr Ssekandi, who was at his residence, said: "I have nothing to say about it."

This incident comes a day after unknown assailants shot and killed Gideo Tusubira, a businessman in Masaka at his home in Bisanje Trading Centre. The killing of Tusubira comes at a time when several villages in Masaka, Bukomansimbi, Lwengo, Kalungu and Rakai have been attacked by thugs leaving at least four people dead and 30 injured.

A wave of notorious criminals have perfected the art of crime through distributing anonymous letters asking residents to carry valuables for the criminals to partake upon attack.

Reacting to the incidence, Southern region police commander Latif Zaake said the force is reviving the Mayumba Kumi strategy to among others "feed police with intelligence information."

He said the current confusion surrounding the local council leadership has frustrated crime intelligence.

"The LCI at the village should be security conscious to first of all make sure that they get to know the people at the village and also support (residents) to establish village security and intelligence committees," he said.

Police has since arrested at least 90 suspects in connection with current wave of criminality, who are on remand at Masaka central prison on murder, assault and terrorism charges.

Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, who appeared before Parliament's Presidential Affairs Committee, said the intelligence services "must recruit the right people," whom he said can ensure the country's security.