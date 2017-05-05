5 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Denies Having Bad Relationship With President Mutharika - 'Am Not a Politician but Man of God'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
By Wanga Gwede

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has dismissed suggestions that he has a bad relationship with President Peter Mutharika preventing him to invest in Malawi.

"It's not true that I don't have a good relationship with the presidency," said Bushiri.

"I 'm not a politician, I am a Man of God."

Bushiri, who has been in the country of a weeklong tour, said he is investing in real estates in the country under his Shephered Bushiri Investments.

The preacher who is also a billionaire entrepreneur said: "I believe as a Malawian I have all the rights to invest and do anything I want to legally."

He added: "In any investment there are pull and push factors. For me, being a Malawian is a pull factor, because I will be contributing to the development of my beloved nation."

Bushiri, who is popularly called 'Major 1', said President Mutharika encourages "patriotism" hence his investing drive in Malawi as well as charity initiatives.

Since Bushiri hired Communications officer Ephraim Nyondo, a University of Malawi graduate and former Nation newspaper journalist, the tone from the prophet has been patriotic unlike in the past when his PR machinery was all out in confrontation with the leadership.

Malawi

Outcry Over the State of Lilongwe Bus Depot

Lilongwe's bus terminal is the hub of transportation for the Capital City but it is in such a sorry sight of late that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.