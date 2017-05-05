Photo: Nyasa Times

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has dismissed suggestions that he has a bad relationship with President Peter Mutharika preventing him to invest in Malawi.

"It's not true that I don't have a good relationship with the presidency," said Bushiri.

"I 'm not a politician, I am a Man of God."

Bushiri, who has been in the country of a weeklong tour, said he is investing in real estates in the country under his Shephered Bushiri Investments.

The preacher who is also a billionaire entrepreneur said: "I believe as a Malawian I have all the rights to invest and do anything I want to legally."

He added: "In any investment there are pull and push factors. For me, being a Malawian is a pull factor, because I will be contributing to the development of my beloved nation."

Bushiri, who is popularly called 'Major 1', said President Mutharika encourages "patriotism" hence his investing drive in Malawi as well as charity initiatives.

Since Bushiri hired Communications officer Ephraim Nyondo, a University of Malawi graduate and former Nation newspaper journalist, the tone from the prophet has been patriotic unlike in the past when his PR machinery was all out in confrontation with the leadership.