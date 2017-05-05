Benin — A Benin High Court has sentenced a 58 year old mother of seven, Mrs. Joy Raji, to six years imprisonment for trafficking an 18 year old girl to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for exploitative purposes.

A statement from Acting Zonal Commander of National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP), Benin Zone, Nduka Nwanenne, said the accused was arraigned on a three- count-charge bothering on deceitful inducement, forced labour and slave dealings.

Nwanene said the offence was contrary to the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act, 2013, as amended.

He said the accused allegedly collaborated with her brother, Evans Aghahowa, (now at large) and introduced the idea of travelling to Kuwait for better living to the victim.

Delivering judgment, Justice Alero Edodo Eruaga, found the accused guilty and sentenced her to four years on count one and two years' imprisonment on second count without option of fine.

The court ordered that the sentence is to run concurrently.