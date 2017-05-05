FORMER finance minister Tendai Biti's party has slammed Grace Mugabe for alleged hypocrisy after the controversial first lady took time to berate land barons who sell illegally acquired pieces of land to unsuspecting home seekers.

In her comments Tuesday, President Mugabe's wife said individuals who illegally issue out land to home seekers must be held accountable when occupants of the land are later dislodged from the places by the authorities.

But the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was least amused by Grace's comments, which it said were a case of a "mosquito accusing a fly of causing disease".

"It is public information that she is the illegal evictor-in-chief, as we speak hundreds of families are homeless in Mazowe," PDP said in a statement.

"In the child saving rhetoric, she has taken over prime land in the district at the expense of defenceless citizens.

"All her empire has been built on land forcefully taken from poor people trying to work the land for a living.

"Recently, she decided to expand, shameless deploying troops to displace citizens against the dictates of the constitution of the land."

Biti's party said Grace had conveniently forgotten most land barons had links with Zanu PF, a party in which she is women's league boss.

"The first lady from hell in her pretence ignores the fact that the majority of land barons are ZANU PF cretins whom she purports to lead as senior member in the hierarchy of the evil organisation," said the party.

PDP cited a recent spat between Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and property businessman Philip Chiyangwa which centred on past dealings on land. The two Zanu PF loyalists both own tracts of land.

The opposition party went on to cite Zanu PF linked individuals who have been accused of land thefts but have been mysteriously spared.

"The point is there is evidence to the fact that the issue of land barons is just but a Zanu PF issue," said PDP.

The party continued: "The PDP also made the point that all departments meant to combat corruption must be strengthened and act independently.

"Law enforcement, Prosecutor General's office, the Judiciary and Anti-Corruption Commission must play a role in dealing with land barons. Public political rhetoric from people of the first lady from hell's ilk will not do the trick."