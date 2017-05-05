4 May 2017

Zambia: UPND Launched Hamududu Attack - 'He Is Ungrateful'

By Peter Adamu

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has launched a scurrilous attack on their former Bweengwa Member of Parliament Highvie Hamududu branding him ungrateful.

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka said Hamududu should not have attacked his former party in forming his new Party for National Unity.

Katuka said the UPND had allowed Hamududu to serve as their MP for 10y years in Bweengwa therefore there was no need for an acrimonious relationship between the two parties.

He said that Hamududu may never have formed another political party if he had been adopted by the UPND during the 2016 elections.

Katuka said the formation of the PNU was based on rejection of their leader by the people of Bweengwa during the adoption process.

