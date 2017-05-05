Members of the Nigerian Union of Mines Workers (NUMW) have elected new national executive leaders.

The organization which draws its members from artisans in quarrying, grinding, milling, and truck loaders in the mining sector of the federation at its election, Friday, voted Comrade Hamza Muhammad as national chairman.

In his acceptance speech, Muhammad promised to carry all members along and also take the group to a higher level.

He commended the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying the mining sector as one to diversify the economy.