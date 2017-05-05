Photo: The Observer

President Museveni and Gen Kale Kayihura inspect a police guard of honour.

President Museveni this week reappointed Gen Kale Kayihura, 61, as IGP for a fifth term, making him the longest-serving police chief in Uganda's post-independence political history.

By the time his new term expires in November 2020, Kayihura will have served 15 years at the helm of the police. This is slightly less than half of the time Museveni has been president.

For better or worse, Kayihura has in this period transformed the once dormant and passive police force into an efficient Museveni political machine. Edris Kiggundu explores how he did this.

It was 7.20am on June 9, 2014. Our car snaked its way through small trading centres that were lazily trying to come to life on this cloudy Monday morning. I was headed to the police training school in Kabalye, on the outskirts of Masindi town.

After several failed attempts, an aide to Gen Kale Kayihura had successfully helped to fix for me an interview with the police chief. At 7:40am, we were ushered into the school's sprawling compound and, after another 100 metres or so from the administration block, we arrived at an enclave. There was a row of one-roomed structures that formed an arc around one large tent, the size of a two-bedroomed house.

The luxurious tent fitted with modern amenities served as Kayihura's retreat at the school while the one-roomed structures were occupied by his heavy security detail. The police chief told me he had camped at Kabalye to oversee the training of a group of university students who were being equipped with self-defence skills.

President Museveni was expected in few days to officiate at the passing out of the group.

"Even journalists like you need this kind of training... you never know," he said as he poured tea from a stain-less steel flask into a small white cup.

He then added two spoons of honey and invited me to help myself to a sumptuous breakfast. Moments later, I conducted the interview (it was published in The Observer of June 13, 2014), but there was nothing noteworthy about it.

Kayihura was guarded and defensive in many of his responses; he felt he had been unfairly attacked by some sections of the public yet, in his view, he had done a tremendous job as IGP.

From the interview, Kayihura made two things clear. One, he was not shy to state he was the cog in the wheel of Uganda's security apparatus, contributing to improving the security situation and the country's future stability partly depended on his actions (he said he stayed awake for most of the nights monitoring the security situation).

Secondly, he emphasized his love for President Museveni, beyond the fact that he is his boss.

"He is one of my heroes," Kayihura said.

RESHAPING THE FORCE

Historically, the Uganda Police Force, which was formed in 1906, has always strived to stick to its core mandate: to keep law and order. That is why the police force, unlike the army and intelligence services, rarely features in Uganda's chaotic politics of the 1960s to the 80s.

But all this changed after the violence-riddled 2001 presidential elections that pitted President Museveni against his former physician, Dr Kizza Besigye. After it emerged that Besigye had outperformed Museveni at many polling stations in the country from where police personnel voted, Museveni went into a rage and vowed to clean up the force.

Saying "many policemen would rather vote for a jerrycan than for him," Museveni instituted a commission of inquiry into the force.

The Justice Julia Sebutinde-led probe unearthed dirt, underhand dealings, incompetence, corruption within the force and recommended radical measures, including sacking some of the senior officers. Museveni swiftly appointed Gen Katumba Wamala, a distinguished soldier to lead the clean-up.

Contrary to speculation that Wamala had been appointed to "NRM-ize" and militarise the force, he steered away from politics and tried to act professionally.

One of the most enduring memories of Wamala's short-lived reign was a fundraising campaign he undertook to purchase police patrol pickups. This made him popular amongst the public, who contributed generously to the cause. Yet, at best, the campaign brought to the fore Wamala's struggles on the job, the fact that he did not have ad- equate resources to run the force efficiently.

After one term, he was shipped out and Museveni, never the one to like populists, appointed his military assistant, Kayihura, to head the 43,000-strong force. A lawyer by training, Kayihura had an unconventional childhood.

His father John Kalekyezi was a prominent anti-colonialism activist who crisscrossed the continent spreading the gospel of Pan-Africanism. He died in a plane crash in Ukraine in August 1960, four months before Kayihura celebrated his fifth birthday. According to his profile published by Daily Monitor in August 2012, Kayihura had initially been prepared by his caretakers to become a Catholic priest.

He dropped this obsession at St Mary's College, Kisubi, where he started to take keen interest in politics. At the university, according to the profile, he even flirted with Marxism, a popular ideology at the time, and dropped the name Edward.

After his law degree in 1979, he proceeded to the UK where he studied a master's in Law at the University of London. He had planned to do a doctorate but when the NRA war started, he found his way into the bush and became, first, an aide to Gen Salim Saleh and, later, commander of the mobile brigade.

Kayihura's appointment as police chief in October 2005 was received with a mixture of apprehension and anxiety within the force.

According to a former senior officer who has since retired from the force, "everyone was scared."

For a force that was too bureaucratic, laidback and where work moved in slow motion, Kayihura's high-tempo military approach to doing things rattled feathers.

He demanded that senior officers "get out of the offices and go to the field to supervise their juniors."

Officers, irrespective of rank, were also expected to be on duty 24 hours a day. Kayihura also regularly took officers through physical drills that where highly publicized, admonishing those that he felt were too unfit.

"Some people started resisting him. They would tell him off in meetings, and he hated criticism," said the retired officer, who requested anonymity.

But the breaking point for some senior career police officers, according to the retired officer, is when Kayihura started steering the force into the direction of partisan politics. This was the time when Besigye, the founding FDC president, had just returned from exile in South Africa and his political activities where threatening the ruling government.

Kayihura was tasked to neutralize this threat.

"There were two options for those who disagreed with this new direction. Either you kept quiet and worked as if you are normal or you left the force," the officer said.

Some officers, indeed, left the force; others complied grudgingly. While the old career officers dithered, some young upcoming police officers quickly saw an opportunity to make their mark. They were eager to impress their boss and to dance to his whims.

This group included Grace Akullo, the director of CID; Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the fallen former police spokesperson; Moses Kafeero, on study leave; Judith Nabakooba, the Mityana Woman MP; and Simeo Nsubuga (MP Kassanda South).

These officers had joined the force in early 2000s and many had been recommended to the force by senior NRM cadres. As he pushed his agenda, Kayihura came to rely on this group more.

Kaweesi, in particular, became one of his most trusted aides and, later, commandant of the training school at Kabalye. He was once accused of trying to inculcate the NRM ideology into some of the new recruits. To reward this group, he quickly promoted them to higher ranks and facilitated them well.

This group quickly eclipsed the old guard and, as more youthful faces (Norman Musinga, James Ruhweza, Polly Namaye, Siraje Bakaleke, Aaron Baguma, etc...) came to the fore, the face of the police force changed completely.

The police force under Kayihura has also seen a massive increase in its budget. In 2003/4, shortly before Kayihura took over, the police's annual budget was Shs 64 billion. Today, it is Shs 382 billion, a more than five-fold increment.

A big chunk of the police budget goes into purchasing riot gear, tear gas and other equipment needed to control political demonstrations. Kayihura's last six years (2011-2017) have been the most challenging of his tenure.

There has been an increase in political demonstrations and in the unresolved murders of prominent personalities, including Kaweesi and the Muslim clerics.

Recently, the president told him to clean the force of criminals and there was suspicion that his tenure might not be renewed. But with his reappointment now confirmed, it could be the time to take stock of his performance so far.

His critics say he has succeeded in building a partisan institution that only dances to the whims of the president and the NRM. Yesterday, a group of activists petitioned the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, seeking to block Kayihura's approval.

One of the activists behind the petition, Andrew Karamagi, told The Observer that Kayihura has participated in gross abuse of human rights and that the force is partisan.

"Gen Kayihura has been implicated in conduct completely unbecoming of a police officer, including, but not limited to, leaking recordings in which he embroiled himself in internal political contestations... contrary to the Police Act," reads part of the petition dated May 3, 2017.

Kayihura's admirers rubbish all those accusations. Yesterday, Asan Kasingye, the police spokesperson, said Kayihura has been an effective commander who has built the capacity and quality of the force.

"He is the face of the police. If he has not appeared where he is supposed to, you feel it. When the police appeared before parliament last week, the IGP came and attended. He was supposed to go to State House to receive the visiting president of Equatorial Guinea. When he left the committee, nearly everyone left including journalists and members of the committee. He is in charge," he said.

Kasingye added that Kayihura has also built a partnership between police and other security organizations, something that was lacking in the past. Dr Jude Kagoro, a sociologist and lecturer at the University of Bremen, Germany, said Kayihura had built one of the most professional and intellectual police forces in Africa.

"I have done research on police forces in Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Benin, [and] Uganda police is the most intellectual and the closest to the people. In these other countries people run away from police but here, people run to the police," Kagoro said.

MUSEVENI'S KEY MAN

In many ways, the relationship between Museveni and Kayihura can be described as a symbiotic one; both somehow need each other to thrive. Without Museveni's trust and confidence, it is debatable that Kayihura would have scaled lofty heights in the leadership of this country.

And without Kayihura's help, Museveni would have had trouble weathering the political storm that has come his way since Besigye challenged him in 2001. To Museveni, Kayihura has become "Mr Fix-it" and the president's unofficial political strategist.

It is Kayihura who devised Museveni's 2016 re-election strategy, through his crime prevention programme. On the surface, the millions of youths recruited under this programme were supposed to work hand in hand with the police to curb crime ahead of the elections. Unofficially, they were NRM mobilisers.

The Observer did a story in the run-up to the election where it was revealed that to become a crime preventer, the essential requirement was to have a voter's card and to be a known supporter of the NRM. During the presidential campaigns, many donned NRM colours and, at Museveni's rallies, many crime preventers actively participated in the mobilization of people.

Kayihura has also played a highly documented role in trying to exterminate any political threat to Museveni. Besigye, of all opposition politicians, has borne the brunt of Kayihura's brutality. He has been prevented from leaving his home, been beaten, arrested and bundled onto police pickups and vans.

It is the police chief who neutralized former prime minister, Amama Mbabazi, when he demobilized his vocal youthful supporters, the so-called NRM Poor Youth.

It is Kayihura, who tried to lure Sulaiman Kidandala, the former Kampala deputy lord mayor, from the opposition fold. Yet in another unprecedented move, the police under Kayihura's watch set up an election tally centre at Naguru to monitor the 2016 election results, illustrating how deeply they were concerned about the outcome.

Kasingye said some people could quickly label Kayihura's interventions in some of the political matters as partisan but at the heart of his efforts, is the need to maintain law and order.

"Any government which comes in power, whether it is DP, UPC or FDC, has a manifesto which includes peace and security, law and order. So, if you are implementing a government programme of law and order, the question is: are you implementing a party programme or you are doing your role? Where is the dichotomy?" Kasingye queried.

As Kayihura looks forward to his new term, President Museveni, too, has to deal with the matter of the 2021 elections. Museveni will be 76 years in 2021 and this means that he will not be eligible to stand for president because he will be above the constitutional limit of 75 years.

But like he did for term limits, it is widely expected that Museveni will nudge parliament to remove the cap on presidential age-limit.

If this happens, riots and street protests could break out. This is when Museveni will need Kayihura's firm hand. And those who worked closely with the police chief say he will, once again, relish such an opportunity to show his boss where his loyalty lies.

Police budget in billions

FY 2003/4 - Shs 64

2012/13 - Shs 272

2012/14 - Shs 303

2014/15 - Shs 331

2015/16 - Shs 357

2016/17 - Shs 382