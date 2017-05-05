South Africa: Wits Management to Meet With Protesting Students

Wits University management is set to meet with a group of students to listen to their concerns on Friday following a protest on Thursday afternoon by students who blocked the entrance to the Education Campus in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said that the university would operate as usual on Friday morning, and that all gates were clear.

"A meeting will be held with the group of students and management representatives this morning to determine what the key issues are that they want to raise," said Patel.

Staff and students who had been prevented from leaving the campus were eventually allowed to leave late on Thursday afternoon after allegedly being locked inside campus by protesters.

Patel said it appeared that the students were disgruntled over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), bursaries, and accommodation. However, she said this was unconfirmed.

On Thursday, Patel told News24 that as much as the university allowed peaceful protests, it was unacceptable for a group of students to restrict the movements of others.

"The university is appealing to all students to use the official university channels to raise issues rather than to block entrances or protest first," she said.

