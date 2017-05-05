5 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Late Change for Bulls Ahead of 'Saders

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bulls have made a late change to their starting line-up ahead of their clash against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Hanro Liebenberg, who was due to start at No 8, has picked up a hamstring strain and he will be replaced by Renaldo Bothma in the starting line-up.

Bothma was not initially in the match-day squad, but he comes straight in for Liebenberg while Jannes Kirsten is still the loose forward cover.

Bothma has played just two matches for the Bulls this season, both of those as a substitute. The Crusaders arrive at Loftus as the only undefeated side left in the competition, while the Bulls have won three from eight. Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Renaldo Bothma, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nick de Jager, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Jan Serfontein

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Tim Bateman, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Pete Samu, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Joe Moody, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Ryan Crott

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Newborn Baby Found Alive in Toilet At Mall

A newborn baby was found alive in a toilet at a mall in Krugersdorp on Friday, paramedics said. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.