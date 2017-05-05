East Africa: Freight Forwarders Set to Regulate Industry

A model bill on clearing and freight forwarders industry has been developed detailing how to professionalise and manage their affairs in the East African Community (EAC) regions.

The bill was developed through the initiative of the private Federation of East African Freight Forwarders Associations (FEAFFA) sector in conjunction with the revenue authorities with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Chairperson of EAC Committee on Customs, Dicksons Kateshumbwa, said self regulation was crucial thus they would like to see the fraternity reach to that professional level.

"We want it to be a complete profession in order to curb the infringement of professional ethics in the EAC region," he noted while presenting resolutions on various customs issues reached during their meeting in Dar es Salaam last week.

The model Bill is a sample which will be used at national level to develop a bill which will be taken to national parliaments and transformed into an Act of Parliament.

Mr Kateshumbwa further said the Act on the administration and management in each partner state will strengthen the functioning of the clearing and freight forwarders in the region.

Outlining challenges faced by clearing agents in the region, he said access into the port of Dar es Salaam for agents from other partner states remains a challenge. However, the matter is being addressed by the government of Tanzania.

Expounding further he said, cargo tracking from the ports to destination on both Northern and Central corridors was still a challenge though measures have been taken to extend the existing cargo tracking systems to monitor movement of cargo beyond national borders.

He said interconnectivity of Customs system and information exchange was still being hampered by technical aspects related to internet connectivity and ongoing enhancements.

On implementation of the regional authorised economic operation programme, he said the EAC region was also exploring the possibility of entering into mutual recognition agreements with the rest of the world to allow traders to enjoy benefits when trading with other regions in the world.