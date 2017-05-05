5 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Miiss Tourism 2017 to Be Launched Tonight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felix Eupal

The reign of Eldad Epiaka Odongkara will soon come to an end as the search of a new Miss Tourism kicks off at the Uganda museum this evening.

The launch starts at 6pm with a cocktail for the invited guests, various stakeholders, selected pressmen and various partners.

"This is one roller coaster which I will forever hold in my heart. From meeting new friends, changing lives, holding a cultural festival; not to mention all the knowledge I acquired about tourism and, most of all, representing my country," Odongkara says.

Last year, Chatha Motors gave away a Toyota Ipsum to Odongkara. For the pageant's fifth time, Radiant Cosmetics will reward the winner with a BMW mini cooper and a cash prize that will be announced at the grand finale on September 29 at Kampala Serena hotel's Victoria hall.

Olivia Nanteza, who won Face of Radiant last year, says having a cosmetic company on board for a beauty pageant is one of the best catches because it helps portray the beauty of the Ugandan woman.

After the launch, the regional tours will kick off the following week, and a beauty queen will be chosen.

