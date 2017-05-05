5 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Buzz Teeniez Awards Return

By Felix Eupal

Buzz Teeniez awards (BTA) are here yet again, and slated for May 13 at the UMA multipurpose hall at Lugogo.

Launched ten years ago, the awards offer an opportunity to teen viewers to honour the biggest achievers in television, music, gospel, DJs, movies, sports, radio and more. Fashion at BTA has become a key attraction over the years.

This time round, the organizers want to recognize those teens that make an extra effort to dress up for the BTA green carpet. Whoever will make the effort to 'doll' as it should be, and is spotted by fashion police, will be bumped up into the VVIP immediately.

For this edition, two new nominations have been added - Teeniez Choice of Freedom of Expression and Teeniez Coolest Political Leader.

