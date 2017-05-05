Tanzania: Mwakyembe Offers to Meet Media Owners

Mwanza — Information, Sports and Culture Minister Harrison Mwakyembe has promised to meet media owners to chart out strategies to develop the industry.

Allocation of advertisements, especially from the government and its institutions, was one of the top issues that the Media Owners Association (MOAT) raised during the commemoration of the International Media Day here on Wednesday.

Dr Mwakyembe who represented President John Magufuli at the climax of the day celebrations said there were a number of critical issues he would prefer to handle through close and keen consultations with stakeholders, instead of rushing into issuing public announcements.

"I have come across a number of critical issues which needs to be keenly deliberated and reaching common understanding, with issuance of adverts being one of them," stressed the minister.

According to Dr Mwakyembe, the ministry through the Information Department, MALES, has resolved to forge close collaborations with the media houses, editors and other industry stakeholders on a number of aspects.

To ensure smooth flow of information in all levels, the minister directed all regions and district councils to ensure their websites are regularly updated with current issues posted without miss or risk stern disciplinary measures.

Speaking on behalf of MOAT, Mr Francis Nanai said the private media depended on public adverts by between 55 to 60 per cent, cautioning that failure to get them jeopardise their survival. "Adverts are extremely critical to survival of any media house.

We, in the private media, depend on them as well and especially those from the government and its institutions that account for up to 60 per cent of our entire advertisement business," said Mr Nanai, also Managing Director of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

He said the private media was a true partner in development since it contributes fairly in creation of employment and revenue, citing one of the media house, which employs 500 people.

He said MOAT fully supports the government in its campaign to boost and promote professionalism and integrity in all cadres, media industry inclusive.

Mr Nanai said the partnership needs to be strengthened and maintained, expressing his disappointment over what he described as 'growing mistrust' between the government and some private media houses.

Speaking at the event, a veteran journalist Salim Said Salim said the media was highly regarded and respected industry that should be managed by people of integrity and critical minds.