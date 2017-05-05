Tanzania: 'Land Conflicts Reduce Hides Quality'

Photo: The Citizen

The association also appeals to President John Magufuli to intervene and end land conflicts between farmers and pastoralists.

Recurrent land conflicts between farmers and herders have been cited as one of the factors behind the poor quality of skins and hides, as a consequence of which the nation misses huge amounts of money in export revenue.

The Chairman of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tan- Trade) Board of Directors, Engineer Christopher Chiza, has explained that, livestock caught up in the crossfire was injured, and this was ultimately reflected in damaged skins and hides whose market value was reduced.

Opening a three-day seminar for livestock stakeholders in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Engineer Chiza called for concerted efforts to end the conflicts, in order to restore the economic glory of the products. He said the fortunes facilitated by the country's previously highly ranked skins and hides were at stake.

"These conflicts must be given a fresh look. They have multiple disadvantages. Animals are injured, some get lost, and some die from severe injuries.

The injuries from which the animals suffer damage the skins and hides," the visibly anguished Engineer Chiza said. He explained that, besides conflict- related injuries, the marks that livestock keepers put on animals to facilitate recovery in the event of going astray, also compromised the quality and value of hides and skins.

The one-time Minister for Agriculture stressed that hides and skins represented an important capital in the livestock sector and should thus be given serious attention. In his contribution, TanTrade Acting Director General Edwin Rutageruka said the seminar aimed at enabling stakeholders to appreciate the value of hides and skins in the national economy.