Tanzania: Govt Promises to Improve Development Projects Kit

The government has set aside more than Sh1.71 billion for supporting various social development projects in Solwa constituency Shinyanga region through local government development fund.

During the last year's fiscal year the government disbursed Sh1.2 billion for the same purpose, the Parliament heard here today.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office in charge of Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr Suleiman Jaffo said when answering a question in the Parliament that the government intends to increase amount of money for fostering development projects in all constituencies.

He made the remarks when responding to a question from Solwa legislator, Ahmed Ally Salum (CCM), who wanted to know what efforts the government was doing to supplement efforts demonstrated by wananchi in helping the government to implement development projects.