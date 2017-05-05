East Africa: Tanzania Remains Static in FIFA Rankings, Germany Third

Tanzania remains 135th with 218 points in the latest Fifa rankings released yesterday by the world football governing body.

The country's stagnation is due to the fact that, just like most of the Fifa member nations, did not play any international match last month.

In East Africa, Uganda stays the best rated country in the entire Cecafa region where Kenya also remains unmoved on position 78 with 428 points.

Kenya's Harambee Stars battled to a goalless draw against The Flames of Malawi last month in a friendly match, but the friendly did not fall in the Fifa calendar.

Rwanda, under new coach Antoine Hey, has dropped a place down to 118 despite retaining their points (285).

South Sudan made the biggest move by points after collecting 31 from two wins over Somalia in the CHAN 2019 qualifiers and moved eight places up to 146.

Egypt is the best ranked country on the continent and 19th in the world, having amassed 910 points.

Ghana maintains their 45th place and Congo Brazzaville stays 84th, while Cape Verde remains 82nd.

Brazil remain top of the latest the world rankings which remain largely unchanged after a month of inactivity on the international scene.

The South Americans - five-time World Cup winners -- had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina.

World champions Germany are third followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five. Brazil, Argentina and Germany remain top three in the globe with a largely unchanged top 100.

Meanwhile, Indian men's football team has climbed to the 100th spot in the rankings -- their best rating in more than two decades.

Despite having a population of well over one billion, India languishes as a footballing minnow, ranked equally alongside Nicaragua, Lithuania and Estonia in a global table headed by Brazil.

India -- where the national pastime of cricket is something of an obsession that squeezes other sports out of the running -- last made the top 100 in 1996, reaching an all-time high of 94, before plunging.

The boost in ranking comes after India beat Cambodia 3-2.

in Phnom Penh on March 22 in a friendly clash before edging out Myanmar 1-0 in Yangon on March 28 during an AFC Asian Cup qualifying match.