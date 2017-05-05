Photo: Salim Shao/The Citizen

The embattaled Civic United Front (CUF) chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

The embattaled Civic United Front (CUF) chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, has said he would only step down from his position if the High Court gave an order to that effect.

Prof Lipumba said this during an interview with a local TV station, insisting that as matters stand, he was the legitimate party chairman.

The renowned economistturned politician has been in a power struggle with the CUF faction that supports Secretary General Seif Sharif Hamad.

Prof Lipumba voluntarily resigned as party chairman in August 2015, but made a U-turn on his decision last June causing a split in the second largest opposition political outfit in the country.

He has since been fronting an argument that he at first decided to call it quits after the decision by the coalition of the opposition parties (Ukawa) to endorse former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa as its presidential flag bearer.

Speaking during the interview, Prof Lipumba said he decided to step down because Mr Hamad didn't consult him on the party's decision not to field a presidential candidate in the Union presidential election.

"I regarded it as a betrayal because we needed to go through party meetings to make such a big decision. Mr Hamad's decision suggested that we couldn't provide a suitable member to run for the presidency," he added.

Prof Lipumba went further saying the misunderstanding with Mr Hamad initially started when they disagreed on the issue of the format of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

According to him, Mr Hamad suggested that the two sovereign states should enter into a "Treaty Union" arrangement.

The embattled chairman, who a cross-section of CUF members consider a traitor, explained that this was contrary to the party's stance primarily which was the idea of having a three-government union format.

He also denied breaking into the party's Buguruni main office claiming his supporters only forced their way into the premises because they found it closed by security guards who were not known to CUF leaders.

"I went there with our Blueguard members recognized by the party and whose identity cards had been signed by the secretary general. I went there to continue with my obligations even as I had been out of office for almost a year," he added.

He commended President John Magufuli for his efforts to uplift the economy of the country. He, however, urged him to set strategies for implementation of such key matters as the development budget.

He also urged him to consider prioritizing the issue of development of democracy in the country the aspect that he said was crucial to the country's development.