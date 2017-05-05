Uganda: Juliana Kanyomozi to Grace Uganda Festival in Vegas

The legendary Ugandan song bird, Juliana Kanyomozi will grace the Uganda Festival in US' number one entertainment and business convention capital-Las Vegas.

Dubbed the summer's ultimate event and organized by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella UNAA Causes, the festival will take at the exquisite Aria resorts.

Juliana joins an already star-studded side that features several artistes like; David Lutalo, Sheebah Karungi, King Saha and Geo Steady. Others include; UK based Uganda artiste, Ang3lina whose song, Go down ft Stino has left Ugandans all over the world limping off the dance floor, Naava Grey of Soka Lami fame and Minah Izah.

The festival, according to UNAA Causes publicist Ms Bridget Namitaala, will run under three subsections namely; Entertainment, Business, Festival runway/Clean Water and Adventure.

The entertainment section will mostly be confined within the Aria Resorts that houses night clubs, casinos and several bars and restaurants. Hosts for the entertainment events will among others include capital FM's Sophie Tatu and KFM's Malaika Nyanzi. The section will also host a pool party.

There will be a black and white themed dinner that will include drinks on the house as well as serenading performances from Naava Grey.

"Business section will feature a conference and launch of the entrepreneurship club, the club is aimed and bringing together Ugandans all over the world to pool together resources for investment in the States and back home. This will be hosted at the Alibi ultra-lounge starting with a power breakfast still at the exquisite Aria resort," she said.

"Festival runway will be graced and hosted by New York based Ugandan model Stacie Aamito Lagum in conjunction with Miss Uganda Foundation. The interesting bit about the festival runway is that designer clothes will be auctioned and the money obtained will be used for the clean water fund, a campaign aimed at providing safe, clean and accessible water to Ugandans back home," she adds.

The festival will then kick into a tour and travel/ adventure session where several attractions in Las Vegas have been lined up by the organisers to add a glitter to the four day event.

Among attractions to visit include; The 1450 mile-long Colorado river , renowned for its dramatic Canyons, white water rapids and eleven US National Parks.

The Fountains at Bellagio ( dancing fountains), which are synchronized with music, the Mirage volcano, which combines fire, water and music to offer a thrilling listening and viewing experience, an engineering marvel with Hoover Dam, and the Las Vegas Strip, a resort center renown for Hotels and casinos featuring dramatic architecture and lights.

The oasis in the desert offers something for everyone including tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, softball fields, a disc golf course, a dog park, walking and jogging trails, a lake where you can fish for free, with a fishing lincense, and plenty of open space. Group and individual shaded picnic areas attract families and organizations throughout the year. Sunset Park hosts numerous special events, including a Clark County signature event, the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival.

A new addition to the very many activities expected at the festival is the sky jumping and thrill rides at Stratosphere.

