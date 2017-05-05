Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Photo: The New Times

Park Inn opens it's doors to the public this weekend.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Couplet night

The 6th edition of Couplet Night is here. Hosted by movie actress, Isimbi Alliance, the party, scheduled for today, will have performances by Kid Gaju with free cocktails for the ladies before midnight and an award for the best dressed couple of the night. Happening at Masters Lounge in Nyarutarama, the party will be free entrance. Gates open at 8pm.

Night live performance

Featuring MC Biggie Ivan, R&B artiste Jody Phibi will be performing live at Blue Note located opposite Ecole Belge today starting at 9pm. The 'Body' hit maker will entertain her fans all night and beer lovers will get a chance to enjoy 'happy hour' of free Mutzig draught lager.

European street fair

The European community in Rwanda will officially celebrate the first ever 'Europe Day' in Rwanda through a show dubbed 'Europe Street Fair' this Saturday May 6 at Amahoro National Stadium parking area. The show will also provide a variety of Kid's entertainment activities like a bouncing castle, puppet show; face painting, egg and spoon races, photo sessions as well as quizzes, among other activities involving children and parents. A number of local artistes, the likes of, Yvan Buravan, Riderman, Charly & Nina, Kinga Blues, Afrogroov Music Band's Angel Mutoni, Mike Kayihura, Deo Munyakazi, Eric Soul and Prime will perform. International DJs from across Europe will also be there. Others will be backup bands like Nyundo Symphony Band and Kinga Blues, while Dutch duo, DJ Vasco and DJ Pim will be spinning discs.

Photography exhibition

'Through the Lens: Energy Access Stories of Solar Home System Users in Rwanda' is a photography exhibition by Iwona Bisaga (UCL) whose project aims at giving a voice to those relying on off-grid solar systems for electricity. 20 households have taken part, taking photos and sharing their stories of getting access to energy, energy needs and aspirations, and what energy access means to them. Opening night will be on May 5th at 6:30pm at Impact Hub Kigali, although exhibition will stay open to the public until June 3rd 2017.

Kids outreach

The Rwanda Samaritan Choice is organising a thanksgiving kids out reach on Sunday May 7 at their offices in Nyamata. Come with family and get a chance to donate clothes, groceries, toys and supplies for the kids. There will also be a family picnic at Golden Tulip.

Strong women of Rwanda

Do you want to challenge yourself to deadlift, squat and bench press as much weight as you can? Waka Fitness is bringing Africa's first women's powerlifting competition at their Kimihurura-based gymnasium on Saturday May 6 starting at 8am.

Park Inn Hotel launch

Located right in the heart of Kigali City in Kiyovu is Rwanda's new entrant in the fast growing hospitality industry: Park Inn by Radisson Kigali is bustling with colours and promising great service - whatever the occasion. The Hotel opens on Saturday.

Compiled by Sharon Kantengwa

