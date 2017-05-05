Tanzania/Kenya: Jeshi Stars Coach Salutes Players After 'Stellar' Show in Kenya

Jeshi Stars coach Grace Peter has hailed his players despite failing to snatch the East Africa netball club championship title, vowing to address his team's mistakes in the near future.

The army team finished third in the just concluded tournament in Nairobi, Kenya.

"I am satisfied with the players' performance. They won many a heart for their stellar show as those who saw them in action can attest," Peter told The Citizen yesterday.

Jeshi Stars returned home earlier this week from Nairobi, where they lost to National Insurance Corporation (NIC) of Uganda in the semi-final.

Jeshi Stars, one of the best outfits in the country, were among eight teams that battled it out for the regional crown in Nairobi.

On their way to the semi-finals, Peter's girls beat two strong sides, including Zanzibar's JKU.

"In the third place playoff, we outshined pre-tournament favourites KCCA of Uganda. It was a nail-biting clash," she said.

The week-long championship climaxed in the Kenya capital over the weekend with Uganda's Prisons netball club retaining the title after fighting tooth and nail to beat National Insurance Corporation (NIC) 46-45 in the final.

Oyella Stella and Haddija Nakabuye, former NIC players, did all what they wanted to put the defence of their former team on toes in the exciting and end-to-end match.

NIC coach was to blame for fielding unfit Nanteza Alice. Prisons Coach Nyongesa utilised that loop hole in their opponents' defence, which helped them lift the trophy for the second time.

Ajio Lilian of Prisons was named the MVP of the tournament and teammate Stella Oyella emerged the top shooter while Joan Nampungu of NIC was named the best defender, as Uganda players scooped medals.

Tanzania will host the 2018 East Africa senior netball club championship at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam.