Tanzania: 'Simba Not Thinking About Yanga'

Title rivals Young Africans are not on the minds of leaders Simba as they prepare for Sunday's crucial showdown against stubborn African Lyon, says team manager Mussa Hassan Mgosi.

Mgosi says Joseph Omog's men will also not be thinking about their early-season thrashing at the hands of African Lyon when the two sides lock horns in the Vodacom Premier League clash at the National Stadium.

"We're not thinking about Yanga or anyone. We are only thinking about our own game and the things we want to achieve," Mgosi said yesterday. Simba are three points clear atop the table, ahead of second-placed Yanga, who confront relegation haunted Toto African in another interest-generating encounter tomorrow at the same venue.

African Lyon, who squeezed a 1-0 win over Simba in the first round of the topflight, are placed 11th with 31 points from 27 games, 28 adrift of high-flying Simba.

"It was a shock defeat (against African Lyon), but we have not put any thought into it really," said the Simba striker.

"The dream we have been pursuing since last year has been to win the league and we are just a few step away," he said.

"In any soccer league, you get teams from the bottom of the table beating those at the top quite often."

Yanga, smarting from a shock 1-0 defeat to Mbao FC in the second semi-final of the Azam Sports Federation Cup at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza last weekend, will have the opportunity to close the gap with victory over Toto, who are placed 14th.

Mgosi, once one of Simba's key players, said he was happy with how the Msimbazi Reds have been performing this season. "It's an exciting place to be. We have a great team this season with great players. There is a good feeling in the team and we want to do well and make our fans happy."

Simba, who top the league with 59 points from 27 outings, want to win two trophies this season- the Mainland League and the Azam Sports Confederation Cup, according to the team manager.

They will face Mwanza's Mbao FC in the final of the Confederation Cup on May 27n at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.