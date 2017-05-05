5 May 2017

Tanzania: Plans to Uplift Agriculture Colleges in the Offing

By Valentine Oforo

The government revealed in the Parliament today that it has prepared a special programme to repair and uplift status of all agriculture colleges in the country.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries deputy minister, Mr William Ole Nasha, told the Parliament that at the moment the country has a total of 14 agriculture colleges.

He was responding to a question from Mbozi MP, Mr Pascal Haonga (Chadema) who wanted to know when the government will open Agriculture College in Mbozi in order to allow standard secondary school graduates from the district acquire agricultural skills.

The MP noted that most of agriculture colleges in the country were in bad shape due to poor care. They were also facded with numerous problems such as shortage of trainers and training facilities.

In his response, Deputy Minister Nasha said the, through phase two of the Agriculture Sector Development Program (ASDP), will repair all agriculture colleges', improve availability of teaching facilities and recruiting a good number of trainers.

He said that there were three agriculture college in Mbeya region that offer relevant education at diploma and degree levels.

"The government understands the significance of imparting agricultural skills to youth w because that was the beginning of treating agriculture expertly.

