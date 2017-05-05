Tanzania: House Wants Govt to Focus On 'Forgotten' Development Department

Members of Parliament have called on the government not to forget the Community Development Department, which too is very important.

The call was made by MPs as they debated the 2017/18 budget estimates for the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children from Wednesday evening to yesterday noting that the department was being overshadowed after it was placed under a vast ministry.

Ms Martha Umbula (Special Seats-CCM) advised that the department should be moved from the ministry.

"I know President (John) Magufuli is keen on cutting costs. I, therefore, suggest that the department should be merged with another smaller ministry instead of leaving it under the Health docket where it is overshadowed," she suggested.

Dr Jasmine Tisekwa (Special Seats-CCM) told the House that the department was completely being overshadowed and even received less in terms of development funds.

"Community development officers and social welfare workers are working under difficult conditions. We have many street children, orphans and drug addicts who are waiting for their help. The government must take this department seriously; we will not register any tangible development if this key department will continue to be sidelined."

According to Ms Juliana Shonza (Special Seats-CCM), in Songwe Region Community Development officers had no office vehicle and had to go on foot or commute while on duty.

Mr Frank Mwakajoka (Tunduma-Chadema) said given the fact that the department was being sidelined, the government has failed to cater for the needs of the elderly across the country.