Tanzania: MPs Want Drug Supply System Overhauled

Members of Parliament yesterday asked the government to overhaul the drug distribution system in the country.

The majority of MPs who debated the 2017/18 budget estimates for the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children said there was a shortage of drugs in their constituencies despite the government releasing funds for the same.

On Wednesday, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu told the House when presenting the estimates that funds for drugs had been disbursed by 95 per cent across the country by March, this year.

She added that 81 per cent of essential drugs were available at Medical Stores Department (MSD) warehouses by March.

But MPs said that MSD, which is the sole distributor of drugs and medical supplies for public health facilities, had failed to meet demand.

Mr Oscar Mukasa (Biharamulo-CCM) said figures presented by the minister in Parliament did not reflect the situation on the ground.

"If you take these statistics to patients in villages they will be shocked. The fact is that there are no drugs in our hospitals. It's time now to differentiate between what is planned and what is achieved."

Mr Mukasa also called for the Controller and Auditor General to conduct a special audit of the distribution of drugs and other medical supplies to public health facilities.

Mr Maulid Mtulia (Kinondoni-CUF) said the government should find another supplier since MSD was overwhelmed by the big responsibility of catering for the needs of all public health facilities in the country.

"Having money does not guarantee the availability of what you're looking for from MSD. To make matters worse, we're not allowed to procure drugs from outside MSD. It's time to have another supplier," he said.

Mr Fred Mwakibete (Busekelo-CCM) said the government should investigate frequent delays in supplying drugs to public health facilities.

"The ministry disburses funds to councils and hospitals, but drugs are nowhere to be seen. Where is the missing link? Who is not doing their job properly? These are issues that need to be immediately addressed to end the perpetual shortage of drugs in our hospitals," he said.

Mr Mussa Sima (Singida Urban-CCM) asked the government to investigate how funds allocated for drugs were being used.

Mr Edwin Sanda (Kondoa Urban-CCM) said: "In the books there is money, but there are no drugs in hospitals. There are massive flaws in the drug supply network in the country. Our people are not interested in being told how much has been allocated for drugs...they want to see drugs in hospitals."

Mr Hamidu Bobali (Mchinga-CUF) disputed statistics presented by the minister on the availability of drugs in Lindi Region, saying they were conflicting.

"The book (minister's speech) puts drug availability at 70 per cent, but the situation on the ground indicates that drug supply has not even reached 50 per cent," he said.