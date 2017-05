A resident of Makaravati in Umwe Village,m Rufiji District, Amri Chanjale, 55, has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at around 7.30pm. He was shot at his home.

The deceased was staunch Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) member and supporter.

The killing occurred only five days after another prominent CCM cadre, Mohammed Amidu Malinda, was also killed in cold blood.

CCM secretary for Politics and Publicity in Rufiji District, Mr Musa Nyeresa, confirmed the death of their member.