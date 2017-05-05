Kampala — Social media was awash of reports that socialite Jack Pemba had been arrested by police and that he was being investigated by Uganda and Tanzania authorities over money laundering.

In a post on Instagram the rather controversial figure said those were just rumours which were being spread by his enemies who want to taint his name .

"Those are people who want to get money from me by force and therefore coming up with stories that are baseless," he said in a video post.

He added: I am okay and doing quite well. God Bless Magufuli, God Bless The Queen and God Bless Museveni

Pemba who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle was reportedly arrested on Sunday night at Entebbe International Airport as he tried to leave the country.

Jack Pemba, who has kept many speculating on the source of his income as he gives out dollars at music concerts and sports events, was recently cited in a botched Shs2.5bn gold scandal.

Mr Kasingye dismissed claims that Pemba's illegal activities were being shielded by police. An online publication recently reported that Pemba's case file relating to fake gold transactions was withdrawn from Kampala Central Police. Station (CPS) on orders of senior police officers. The same sources reported that Jack Pemba was using police protection to dodge arrest over alleged crimes such as drink driving