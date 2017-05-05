Zimbabwe: Painter Muyambo Relishes Hifa Experience

Art is life and if taken seriously, it can sustain livelihoods.

Some said it depends with the mode of art but the secret is in the location or area where it is brewed.

A lot of activities have been taking place at Harare International Festival of the Arts and six-time exhibitor, visual artist Hermit Muyambo said this year is about using the platform to rebrand himself.

Muyambo who is well known to have painted portraits of local diplomats, celebrities and socialites among others.

The Herald saw Muyambo in action, painting one of the portraits of a Kenyan visitor Mapulo Mangate who also expressed gratitude for local talent.

Muyambo said he was offering art lessons and personal coaching at the festival too.

"I am rebranding myself, focusing on gallery and framing, art supplies and stationery, training and workshops. I am trading now as Hermit Art - believing in creative possibilities.

"The festival is a chance not only to market and showcase talents but to learn new artistic skills and different cultural backgrounds by engaging and interacting with counterparts.

"I have been here for more than six years showcasing and each year, just like the theme that varies, we also did varying pieces.

He said it takes a day to draw an A4 size portrait and three to four days for an A2 size picture.

"I have once said this before and still repeat it because art is the same, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

"This platform is a stepping stone considering that not many art studios are there which focuses on his line of work apart from schools," he said.

Muyambo abandoned his career as an engineer to focus on what he knows best using pastel chalk, oil paints, pencils and rubber.

The father of two said, he started drawing during his primary school days at Rujeko Primary School in Dangamvura, Mutare.

To date, the talented guru who never studied art at school, has drawn more than 1000 portraits, half of them last year alone with some been sold out.

His pieces cost between $50 and $300 with the most expensive of his works being the latest portrait of a well- known local rich family based in Glen Lorne. He didn't want to share the name but just hinted about their status.