5 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Immigration Officer Nabbed for Fake Temporary Employment Permits

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
By Owen Khamula

An Immigration Officer has been arrested in Lilongwe for allegedly issuing fake temporary employment permits to foreigners.

This followed ministry of Labour officials inspection on work places following President Peter Mutharika's directive on racist expatriate bosses.

Spokesperson for the Immigration Department Joseph Chauwa confirmed the arrest of Henry Kwanjana after some arrested foreigners named him as behind the issuance of fake temporary employment permits.

"This follows investigations on how some foreigners got temporary employment permits," he said.

Chauwa said Fiscal police were investigating the matter.

Each TEP costs US$1500 or K800000. Henry Kwanjana works for the Immigration at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe and is son to David Kwanjana, the central region boss for the Immigration Department.

