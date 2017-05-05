Nigeria: Meningitis Kills Eight in Mai'adua LG

Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed not less than eight people at Tsabu village in Mai'adua Local Government Area of Katsina State, the Director of Primary Health Care of the council, Alhaji Nasiru Mani, has said.

Mani told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mai'adua yesterday that the outbreak of the deadly disease was discovered in the last two days.

He said that 16 cases were recorded out of which eight people lost their lives, adding that the remaining patients have been admitted at the Mai'adua and Daura general hospitals for proper medical attention.

"I called on our people to avail themselves for the ongoing vaccination against such diseases to curb further spread of the disease," he said.

Mani commended the role of Medicines San Frontiers (MSF) or doctors without borders for their efforts in addressing the outbreak.

NAN