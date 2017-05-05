Investigations into allegations activist cleric Evan Mawarire sought to subvert a constitutionally elected government are complete and the State is ready to indict him, a city court heard Thursday.

Prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa asked for postponement of his case to June 15 as the docket has been referred to the prosecutor general.

"Investigations have been finalised and the state is ready to indict him to the High Court for his trial. His docket is currently at the prosecutor general's office," said Mutizirwa.

Through his lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, Mawarire notified the court that he will apply for referral of his case to the Constitutional Court on next remand.

The cleric once sought to be removed on remand, complaining that the State was taking too long to prosecute him.

Mawarire, leader of #ThisFlag activist movement, was arrested at Harare international airport on February 2 this year upon his return from the United States after six months there in self-imposed exile.

Prosecutors allege that the cleric incited the public to revolt against President Robert Mugabe through public videos.

He is accused of organising demonstrations against Mugabe at the United Nations in New York which, according to prosecutors, were part of a bid to end the Zanu PF leader's rule illegally.