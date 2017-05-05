KARIBIB property clerk Jafet //Garoëb appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of using his position for self-gratification.

Garoëb (52), who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), is out on bail of N$3 000.

His case was postponed to today.

According to an ACC investigating officer, //Garoëb defrauded people and the town of N$2 300 between 2011 and 2013.

He is alleged to have sold erven without council authorisation and allegedly forged land allocation letters for people who were not on the land approval list of the lands ministry.

He allegedly told applicants who were not on the initial approval list to pay him for a forged land allocation letter, or he would directly receive instalments for an erf instead of referring payments to the cashiers.

Community members and colleagues smelled a rat when people not on the initial applicants' list wanted to pay for erven, or when receipts did not match cashier accounts.

According to the investigating officer the amounts he solicited for five erven marked for low-cost housing ranged between N$500 and N$1 000.

The ACC said last Thursday at a briefing of its activities over the last year that it had made several arrests and investigated numerous cases of alleged corrupt practices at several towns in Erongo.

In fact, according to ACC chief investigator in Erongo, Walter Kurz, the agency finalised 19 of the 42 cases it investigated over the past year. Twenty investigations are still ongoing, while three have been submitted to the prosecutor general for further instructions.

Notable matters include the fraudulent issuance of drivers' licences and vehicle roadworthiness certificates at the Namibian Traffic Information System (Natis); the fraudulent issuance and extension of work permits at home affairs; container fraud at Namport; corruption at Rio Tinto's Rössing uranium mine by a company providing dust suppression equipment; illegal tinting of the windows of the official vehicle of the Walvis Bay mayor by a local company; and illegal allocation and selling of 75 erven to a company by the Omaruru municipality.

Other cases include alleged fraud involving N$1,2 million at Walvis Bay; a detective who solicited N$10 000 in order to destroy a case docket; a transport company owner who bribed a traffic officer with N$20 000; the Tsoaxudama Traditional Authority illegally selling land; government official residences being sub-let illegally; land at Henties Bay being leased to operate a campsite, and then being developed and sold off; bribery of immigration officers by Chinese nationals to obtain permanent residence permits in Namibia; corruption at Kolin Foundation Secondary School at Arandis; and bribery by a Chinese national, soliciting N$30 000 from a security company to process a tax invoice for payment of services delivered.

According to Kurz, there are more cases in the early stages of investigation.

Kurz said one of the biggest challenges faced by ACC was the continual postponement of cases, which could result in witnesses "being lost".

"When the PG tells us to go ahead with a case because the case is strong, the court just needs to do its job and conclude the matter," he said.